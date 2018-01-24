Pop Amerigirl Group ‘Fifth Harmony’ Works Its Way to Bangkok

BANGKOK — Don’t go to work, work, work. Go see Fifth, Fifth, Fifth Harmony.

Best known for “Work From Home,” “Worth It” and “Down,” Miami-based pop group Fifth Harmony will perform in Bangkok, organizer BEC-Tero Entertainment announced Wednesday afternoon.

The concert will take place March 5 at Muang Thai GMM Live House on the eighth floor of CentralWorld. Tickets start from 1,600 baht and go on sale from Feb. 4 via Thaiticketmajor.

Members Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Laurequi rose to fame in 2012 as Fifth Harmony after they performed on American reality singing show The X Factor. A fifth member, Camila Cabello, left the group in 2016.

