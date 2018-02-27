Andre Power to DJ at Bangkok’s ‘Soulection’

BANGKOK — Gear up for a melting pot of musical genres at one free music event next month in Bangkok.

As the creative force behind Los Angeles-based hip-hop collective Soulection, traveling DJ Andre Power is bringing his live set of everything from ‘90s uptempo throwbacks, soulful R&B, house-inspired jam, jazz and more to Future Factory Bangkok.

DJ K.A.D.E will open the night followed by music crew from Whvck.

Soulection Party will run from 9pm to midnight on March 10. Future Factory is located in the basement of the Siamese Asset building on Phahonyothin Road between BTS Sanam Pao and BTS Ari.

Admission is free. But space is limited and entry must be registered registration online. Attendees must be over 20.

Power has performed at Coachella, South by Southwest (SXSW) and One Musicfest. He has shared stages with rapper Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Jhene Aiko and more.