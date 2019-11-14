BANGKOK — K-pop band Itzy will perform for the first time in Thailand this December.

As part of their “Itzy? Itzy!” tour, the band will perform 6pm Dec. 21 at Union Hall 2 at Union Mall, Thai Ticket Major announced Thursday.

Tickets, which cost 2,500 baht, 3,500 baht, and 4,900 baht, will go on sale Saturday.

Itzy is a girl group under JYP Entertainment that debuted in February. Their debut album, “It’z Different” is known for singles like “Dalla Dalla” and “Icy.” The group won best new female artist at the 2019 Genie Music Awards.

Bangkok will be the last stop on their premiere tour in 2019, which will be preceded by Jakarta, Macau, Taipei, Manila, and Singapore. Itzy will be heading to the US in January.

Union Hall 2 is on the sixth floor of Union Mall, reachable from MRT Phahon Yothin and BTS Ha Yaek Lat Phrao.