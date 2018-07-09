Eight Out Alive: More Daring Cave Rescue Success!

By Jintamas Saksornchai and Todd Ruiz

CHIANG RAI — Over half of the Wild Boars football team has now been rescued from a flooded cave Monday on day two of a dangerous rescue mission that so far seems an outrageous success.

The eighth boy was brought out at 6:59pm, following three brought out between 4:45pm and 6:30pm. The fifth boy to emerge since the rescue operation launched Sunday arrived safely to the hospital at 5:38pm. None of the boys has been identified.

There was no immediate word on their conditions. The sixth and seventh were loaded onto ambulances at 7:11pm. The most recent helicopter took off from the site at 7:28pm.

Their rescue has yet to be announced.

All those rescued from the Luang Khun Nam Nang Non cave are to be flown or transported by ambulance to a hospital 60 kilometers away in Chiang Rai city.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The boys were rescued as part of an operation that officials said began at 11am.

That means the fifth boy’s rescue took about just under six hours, or an hour less than the day before when the first four boys were rescued.

The boys have been brought out in pairs, each guided by two expert divers.

More than 90 divers altogether are said to be involved in the operation. Working directly to guide the boys out are 13 expert foreign divers and five Thai Navy SEALs.

At 5:57pm, a helicopter was heard flying toward the local airfield, likely returning from taking the first to the hospital.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> That makes for eight of the 13 people who have been trapped under increasingly dangerous conditions since late last month. Four came out Monday, and it is possible Tuesday’s plan was to bring out four more. Only four boys and their 25-year-old coach now remain inside.

Getting all of them out the same way they came in was always a long shot, but so far one proving itself with two days of good news.

There has been sacrifice. On Friday, a former navy SEAL who suited up again to volunteer died on a dive to resupply the oxygen needed for the long and arduous dive.

Junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha is scheduled to arrive in Chiang Rai this evening to visit the rescue site, officials said.

Additional reporting Pravit Rojanaphruk

This is a developing story and may be updated without notice.