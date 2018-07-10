CHIANG RAI – Divers are on the way in their third rescue journey deep into a flooded cave with a mission to complete the job and save everyone inside.

The leader of the rescue operation said an additional diver was assigned to the group to bring out all four remaining boys and their coach who have now been trapped inside 17 days.

“If everything goes as planned, everyone will be out today,” Narongsak Osottanakorn said, to the applause and cheers at the news conference.

Heavy rain has been falling intermittently but everyone involved insists water levels are still normal inside.

Narongsak said he hopes the effort will be faster than yesterday, but added that today’s operation will be the hardest because it will involve five people. Eight boys were previously brought out in groups of fours on Sunday and Monday.

Four medics who have been accompanying the group since they were found deep inside Luang Cave on July 2 will also dive out with them, Narongsak said.

“Let’s see how long it would take us. It was 11 hours on the first day, and 9 hours on the second day,” the former Chiang Rai governor said. “We hope it would be faster or same amount of time today,”

This is a developing story