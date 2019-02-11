Driver Miraculously Escapes Flipped, Flaming Car

BANGKOK — A car burst into flames late Sunday night in the capital’s northwest after the driver fell asleep and crashed.

Police Lt. Col. Suthee Thansakul and firemen arrived at Soi Suwinthawong 34 in Minburi district to find a burning, flipped car. It took firefighters 20 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Driver Noppadol Bosuwan, 58, was miraculously unhurt, sustaining only a few scrapes on his body. He said he fell asleep and crashed into a utility pole. Sparks from the pole then ignited his car, which ran on gas.

Thailand’s notorious road safety record is plagued with cases of flaming car accidents.

