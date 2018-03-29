Park For Free at Suvarnabhumi During Songkran

BANGKOK — Holidaymakers planning to travel overseas this Songkran can park their vehicles at Bangkok’s major international airport without worrying about hefty fees.

Suvarnabhumi International Airport this long holiday is offering long-term parking spots without charge, airport General Manager Sirote Duangratana said Thursday.

The car park will waive fees in its Zone C during two time periods: From 8am on April 5 through 5pm on April 9 and 8am on April 11 to 5pm on April 17.

The long-term parking lot can accommodate 700 vehicles. The fee is usually 250 baht per 24 hours.

To promote tourism, the interim cabinet last month that this year’s Songkran holiday would be extended two days by adding April 12 and April 16 to its observed days.

