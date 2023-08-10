A Teacher Rescues 19 Puppies From A Woods Puddle

Images of 19 one-month-old puppies left in the woods near a school, drenched in water and trembling, have gone viral on social media.

The reporter discovered that the person who posted the photos was Supatra Linthong, a female teacher at Ban Non Por Daeng School in Kok Muang Subdistrict, Non Sang District, Nong Bua Lam Phu Province.

On August 8, she received a phone call from a friend notifying her that the puppies had been abandoned near her workplace. She and her friend walked through the rain to help place all the puppies in two crates, provide them water, and dry them.

She then posted pictures of the puppies on the internet in the hopes of finding them a home, and they quickly went viral. People from various provinces, including the North and South, indicated an interest in raising pups.

“Today, all 19 dogs have found new homes.” “I will deliver them to the owners free of charge in Nong Bua Lamphu province and surrounding areas, just like I used to find homes for dogs, to ensure that the puppies are well taken care of,” Teacher Supattra added.

She also suggested in the media that if somebody does not want to raise their pets, they should try to find a home or donor who will. If there are too many, consider contacting sterilisation to help reduce the number. The Livestock Agency now provides free sterilisation. Don’t let those pets perish on the ground.

“All animals have souls, just like ours; if you don’t love them, don’t hurt or discard them,” she said on August 9.

