BANGKOK — Laduree Thailand will close down by the end of August.

The closure came after their contract with Siam Paragon expired and was not renewed, media reporters. An employee answering the phone said both the macaron shop and the sit-down dining area will close on August 31.

Laduree opened their first and only branch in Thailand in 2014 at Siam Paragon, selling macarons for at least 120 baht a pop.

Laduree is a French bakery and sweets brand founded in 1862 in Paris.