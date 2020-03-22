Thailand’s Daily Infection Rises to 188, a Twofold Increase

BANGKOK — Thailand on Sunday reported 188 new cases of coronavirus infection, twice the number of cases reported yesterday.

Sixty-five of the 188 were those who were close to individuals previously tested positive for the virus, including 21 who attended a boxing match at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on March 6, health ministry spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said.

Five are workers at entertainment venues in Thonglor area, two are worshipers in the southern provinces, while 37 had a history of coming in close contact with Covid-19 patients elsewhere, Taweesin said. Today’s report raised the total number of cases to 599 since the outbreak began.

Another group of 15 patients were either infected from overseas or working in a crowded environment, Taweesin added. The rest of 108 patients are being investigated for their travel histories.

As of Sunday, 533 patients are being treated at hospitals, while 45 have recovered, the health official said. Seven people remain in critical condition.

Taweesin asked those who shared close contact with the patients to place themselves in a quarantine, even if they show no symptoms. He also urged members of the public to refrain from returning to their hometowns since it can spread a risk of infection to children and eldery, who are more susceptible to infection.