6 Times in 2019 Thais and Expats Stood Up for the Environment

Thais have a reputation of having little care for the environment – an image of a double-bagged banana from 7-Eleven comes to mind, and Thailand is literally the sixth worst plastic polluter of the oceans.

Yet the following are moments in 2019 when Thais, or those residing in Thailand, stepped up for Mother Earth as the world’s eyes are on Thailand for being more green. Even Pope Francis, during his visit in November, urged Thais to take care of our “much-abused common home.