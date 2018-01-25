Basque Rockers ‘Berri Txarrak’ to Bark in Bangkok

BANGKOK — With a 20-year career behind them, a Basque band will come to rock the capital next month.

Basque band Berri Txarrak – comprised of veteran trio Gorka Urbizu, David Gonzalez and Galder Izagirre – will rock Bangkok’s alternative music gig Kicks Mini Fest for the first time, with songs ranging from punk to hardcore to thrash.

Influenced by the likes of Nirvana, Rage Against the Machine and Weezer, the band originated in the ‘90s in Spain’s Basque-speaking Navarre region. They will be supported by local four-piece punk band Lord Liar Boots, hardcore quintet Higher Learning and singer-songwriter John Will Sail.

Tickets are 300 baht and include one drink. The show starts at 8pm and goes until midnight on Feb. 2 at Black Cabin. The bar-music venue is located on Soi Farm Wattana across Rama IV Road from Kluaynamthai Hospital, about 1 kilometer from BTS Phra Khanong.

Debuted in 2016, Kicks Fest is an event hosting alternative live music concerts. It takes place at a different music venue about every three months with a mix of local and international bands.

