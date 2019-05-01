New Queen Appointed Ahead of Coronation

BANGKOK — A former commander of His Majesty the King’s bodyguards was named the new Queen of Thailand today.

A royal command issued on Wednesday, just three days before the formal coronation of King Vajiralongkorn is due to take place, announced that the King has married Gen. Suthida Vajiralongkorn na Ayudhya and therefore elevated her to be Queen Suthida.

News footage released by the Royal Household Bureau on Wednesday night shows the couple married at Dusit Palace in Bangkok.

Little is known about Thailand’s new Queen, though media reports say Suthida has been serving in the Ratchawanlop Guards, a unit of bodyguards protecting the then-Crown Prince, since 2013.

She is often seen escorting the King in a number of important state ceremonies.

In October 2016, Suthida was awarded the Rattanabhorn Medal by the King for serving as his bodyguard. A year later, he awarded her with another accolade, the Knight Grand Cross of the Most Illustrious Order of Chula Chomklao.

This is a developing story.

Related stories:

Royal Decoration Awarded to King’s Chief Bodyguard

Royal Medal for Crown Prince’s Bodyguard