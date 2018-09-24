Masked Musician ‘Slow Magic’ Bringing Wild to a Bangkok Stage

BANGKOK — Concealing his identity beneath a neon animal headpiece, musician and producer Slow Magic will take over a Bangkok stage next month.

Slow Magic, how performs as a fabulously striped fox-man, will pound the drums and perform a DJ set of electronic pop, distorted vocals with a mix of jazz, synth and more.

Earlier this year, the mysterious artist released his “Away” EP and performed at Coachella. Music fans who don’t know him yet can check out his “Girls,” “Waited 4 U” and “Corvette Cassette.”

Slow Magic’s name, age and hometown remain unknown as the artist wants audiences to focus solely on the music.

Slow Magic will perform live Oct. 11 at Noma BKK. The live music venue, which took over Cosmic Cafe’s former space, is located on RCA. Tickets start at 790 baht and are available online.

Related stories:

Noma BKK is RCA’s New Cosmic Cafe