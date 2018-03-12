BANGKOK — Days after victory was declared by a family against the illegal markets surrounding their mansion, the vendors were back Sunday to sell on the sidewalk in front of their home.

What ignited a fury on social media however was the photo of a municipal officer appearing to stand idly by. The city said the officer, known as a tessakit, was misleading because of the angle it was taken.

Related stories:

Aunties vs. Markets: Court Orders Closure

Aunties vs. Market: 6 Officials Named Potential ‘Colluders’

City Declares War on Illegal Markets – Doesn’t Know Where They Are

Aunties Murder Nissan Because Illegal Parking Killed Their Neighbor’s Dad