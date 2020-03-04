Govt Bans Official Travels to Virus High-Risk Countries

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday has delivered new measures to his government to fight against C0VID-19 outbreak.

Thai government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat said that state officials have to suspend or postpone overseas official trips in countries and regions where the virus is spreading and those being monitored by the Public Health Ministry. If they can not cancel the trips, they need permission from their heads or related agencies to go on the trips.

State employees who have returned to Thailand from countries and regions at risk or have transited these places or suspected to have contracted the virus can work at home for 14 days to observe their condition.

An information center will be set up at Thai Government House to integrate information from all agencies and receive feedbacks as well as provide the right information to the public regarding COVID-19.

The Commerce Ministry must prevent hoarding of products such as gels and masks, both online and in stores.

Transport agencies and local administrative bodies must strictly screen passengers at key areas such as airports, train stations and bus stations.

The Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have to closely monitor Thais living in the countries and regions hit by the virus.

The Interior and Defense ministries will prepare locations for quarantine and observe the condition of people who have returned to Thailand or those who are suspected of having been infected.

And finally, state agencies will have to seek the cooperation of private companies to avoid or postpone activities that will see a mass gathering of people, which might expose them to the risk of virus infection.

The Thai government has escalated the COVID-19 outbreak as an emergency after it was declared as a dangerous communicable disease on Feb. 24.