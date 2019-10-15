Top: An employee at Normal Shop Bangkok.

Even if you aren’t inclined to march down the street with a sign saying “Greta, We Hear You” (about 150 did so at a climate strike in September) but cute dugongs dying from eating trash still tug at your heartstrings, consider refilling your hand soap instead of buying a new one packaged in a shiny plastic bottle.

Over the past year or so, refillable bulk supply stores have been popping up around Thailand as an alternative to buying mass-produced items that automatically come in plastic bottles or bags.

Here’s a list of all the known dedicated refill shops in Thailand right now, along with an interactive map. We’ll try to update them as new shops open.

Read: The ‘Sabai Sabai’ Way to Go Zero Waste in Thailand

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bangkok

Refill Station

The OG refill shop, Refill Station is known for being the first to ask Thais to weigh bottles of dishwashing liquid and shampoo. They started out as a small market stall in July 2017, explaining the novel concept to every passerby, but today they’re a two-storey cafe and hostel in Sukhumvit 77/1.

Read our interview with Supatchaya “Ann” Techachoochart here.

Refill Station is open 8am to 10pm every day. It’s a 10 minute-walk from BTS On Nut exit 1.

Normal Shop

A Bangkok branch of the Chiang Mai original, Normal Shop recently opened on Nang Linchi Road. Besides the usual soaps, shampoos, and reusable straws, the shop also boasts a “plant bar,” where shoppers can mix and buy their own potting mix.

Co-founder Korawan Kantho, an architect, said that even the shops’ furniture was custom-made, delivered without packaging, and assembled on-site to reduce plastic use. She’s also the co-owner of nearby gardening shop Garden Atlas and smoothie bowl joint Snooze Atlas.

The idea is that customers can bring their new plants and pots from next door to get custom mix, and spoon up acai bowls to munch on while in the shop.

The shop is open from 10am to 5pm on Mondays and weekends and 8am to 5pm on Tuesdays to Fridays. The closest transportation are: BRT Thanon Chan, MRT Lumphini, and BTS Chong Nonsi.

Get Well Zone

Located in downtown Ekkamai a motorcycle ride from the BTS of the same name, Get Well Zone has refill products for humans as well as our furry friends, including pet shampoo and pet disinfectants. They’re open 10:30am to 6pm from Mondays to Saturdays, on the second floor of Zakka Shop and Cafe on Ekkamai Soi 24.

Ecotopia

Stuck at Siam due to rain/traffic/fangirl crowds? Go to Ecotopia store on the fifth floor at Siam Discovery for a green replenishing of Hug Organic soaps and shampoos and bulk dried fruits and other food from Greenherit. Open 10am to 10pm every day, reachable from BTS Siam. Greenherit goods can also be found at Apron Walk shop in Samyan Mitrtown.

Bad Habit

Bad Habit is open 4pm to 9pm Tuesdays to Fridays and from 10am to 7pm on weekends are are located in Lat Phrao Soi 8, reachable by foot or motorbike from MRT Phahon Yothin exit 1.

Delipizza & Lessplasticable

Want to fill up your stomach as well as your dish soap? This bulk supply store doubles as a pizzeria (pizzas range from 129 to 390 baht). Located just north of Wongwian Yai, it’s open 11am to 9pm every day except Tuesday.

Grasstonomy

Doubling as a cafe (butterfly pea lattes, anyone?), Grasstonomy is located at Sala Daeng Soi 3 in the Silom–Sathorn area and is open from 9am to 5pm every day. Take a short walk from MRT Si Lom or BTS Sala Daeng. Tip: bring your own cup for a 50 percent discount off drinks!

Atnest Hostel

Another dual-purpose space, Atnest is both a hostel and a refill station. They’re open 9am to 5pm every day and are located in Silom Soi 21, a motorcycle ride from BTS Surasak.

ZeroMoment Refillery

Hop onto public bus no. 137 from Central Rama IX, get off at Big C Ramkhamhaeng 24, and take a song taew bus or motorbike to this refill shop in eastern Bangkok, which also sells bulk grocery items. Find them at the @Home Residence building on Soi 16 Seri Road in the Rama 9 area from 10am to 7pm from Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Lab Space

Far-western Bangkokians aren’t completely left out. Lab Space is open from 9am to 8pm every day except Wednesdays on 257 Sala Thammasop Road in Thawi Watthana district.

Mobile Shops

Some shops such GreenCall don’t have a storefront, but will open up booths at local farmers’ markets. Check their Facebook pages to catch them at their next event.

Nonthaburi

OC Organic Shop

Nichada Thani residents, rejoice! This shop sells packaging-free vegetables as well as the usual liquid products. Also feel free to donate reusable shopping bags to OC Organic Shop, open from 8:30am to 6pm every day except Sunday.

Cafe Merak

This bulk store-plus-cafe at Centric Tiwanon Condo is open from 6:30am to 7pm every day and is reachable from MRT Purple Line Yaek Tiwanon station.

Pathum Thani

Termtem Refill Shoppe

Dorm students can refill their soaps at Termtem Refill Shoppe, located at Thammasat University’s Rangsit Campus. Open from 9am to 9pm on weekdays, 10am to 5pm on weekends.

Urbie

Alternatively, they can also head to Urbie, located inside the Faculty of Learning Sciences and Education building, Thammasat University Rangsit Campus. Open from 8am to 9pm every day.

Chonburi

Fill Up (to U)

This Sriracha area store in Porto Market shopping area, carries a large selection of refillable grains and cereals. Open 6pm to 9pm weekdays, 10am to 5pm on the weekends.

Chiang Mai

Normal Shop

The original branch of the newer shop in Bangkok is located at Pun Space on Wiang Kaew Road, open from 10am to 7pm on Tuesdays.

Free Bird Cafe

This zero waste store also serves vegan dishes and has a charity shop for people to pick up or donate clothes and items for the home. Proceeds go to My Best Life CNX, which support adult refugee students from Thai Freedom House learning center.

Cube No. 7

A soi away from Free Bird, Cube No. 7 on 17/1 Siri Mangkalajarn Road includes refillable products such as cooking oils, herbs, seasonings, and even balms.

Refill Hub

Fill up on some yoga mat cleaner and granola ingredients at Refill Hub, in Jingjai Market in Chiang Mai city. They’re open from 10am to 8pm from Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 8am to 6pm on weekends and closed from 1pm to 2pm each day.

Vitamin H Pharmacy

This refill store doubles as a pharmacy, and has a pharmacist on-hand to give product advice to customers. The H stands for happy, healthy, and herbal. Located on Prapokklao Road, they’re open 9am to 10pm on weekdays, 10am to 11pm on weekends.

Tungtae’s Farm Refill Store

Besides picking up legumes and spices by the gram, Tungtae also sells fresh milk from their farm in glass bottles. Located at Khum Naam Luang 2 Soi, open from 8am to 5pm on weekdays.

Peace of Mind By ChiangmaiCotton

This small refill station located within a shop made from Chiang Mai cotton cloth is open 10am to 7pm every day and is located in Nimman Promenade mall.

Aneekah Go Green

Aneekah stocks packaging-free skincare such as soaps and face masks. They’re down the road from the Tha Sala Subdistrict Office and are open from 9am to 6pm on weekdays.

Foolfill Zero Waste and Refill Corner

The humble little Foolfill is located inside Rivers and Roads store on 90 Thapae Road. They’re pen from noon to 8pm every day except Sundays.

Phuket

Steps Zero Waste Phuket

Steps Zero Waste, located right next to a branch of Steps with Theera foundation, is a refill shop that doubles as a learning center for people with disabilities, especially autism and down syndrome. Customers dropping by may be aided by trainees who can help refill their shampoos and dishwashing soap.

“By training them here, they are learning to lead a regular life, being among regular people,” manager Chidapa Chunyanont said.

The shop is located In the Blue Tree Community Mall in Srisunthorn Road in Cherng Talay area,and is open from 9am to 6pm everyday except on Wednesdays, when they’re open from 9am to 2:30pm.

Zero Waste Shop Phuket

This tiny shop shares a storefront with The Bridal Planner wedding studio. Located on Don Jom Tao Road in Thalang, they’re open from 9am to 9pm on weekdays, 10am to noon on weekends.

Rayong

Solution Refill Station at This & That Fashion Store on Koh Samet

Skip the karmic guilt of choking sea turtles with your holiday trash at the first refill shop on Koh Samet, which opened only in July. They’re open everyday from 9am to 9pm, a few hundred meters from Na Dan Pier.

“I’m Swiss and I grew up with this, and it was always my dream to do something like this,” owner Daniela Scandella-Chanchote said. She’s married to a Thai man, Yai Chanchote.

Scandella-Chanchote also founded the Koh Samet chapter of trashkeeping volunteer organization Trash Hero. The refill station is part of a women’s clothing store that she also runs.

“I’m a dressmaker, and I source Thai-made fabric. Nothing is from China,” she said.

Surat Thani

Unpacked Term Tem on Koh Phangan

Not loving the Full Moon life as much as you used to? Refill on calm and homemade jams, pickles, free-range eggs, and bags made from upcycled plastic at Unpacked. The first eco-friendly bulk store on the island located in Thong Sala road and open 10 to noon, and 1pm to 6pm every day except Saturdays.

Refilling on Koh Phangan

Pick up fresh morning glory sprouts and mushrooms right on the Srithanu Bay beach at Refilling, open from 9:30am to 8pm.

Gaia Organic Living & Zero Waste on Koh Tao

Koh Tao’s first refill store sells the usual refill items as well as homemade nut butters. Open from 10am to 7pm everyday.

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Term Ta Na Nakhon (Nakhon Refillery)

The first-ever refill shop in Nakhon Si Thammarat opened only in September, and owner Kaewklao Kaewbunjong was met with both confusion and enthusiasm.

“Some chao baan [villagers] didn’t understand what the concept was, and they didn’t have any containers on-hand. The organic and green lifestyle isn’t so big here yet,” she said. “However, the internet-savvy and people who travel a lot knew immediately what it was for.”

Many of her stock are products made by Nakhon Si Thammarat or southern locals from sources she personally knows, such as rice and mulberry jam from Phattalung province.

The shop is in Soi Changkham and is open 10am to 7pm from Tuesday to Saturday and from 4pm to 7pm on Monday.

Pattani

Zero Waste Pattani

The only refill store in this southern province is located across from CS Pattani Hotel. Check their Facebook for specialties like moonseed oil. Open from 10am to noon on weekdays.

Isaan?

We’ve heard down the (refill) pipe that the first-ever refill store in Isaan, Refillution is opening in November in Khon Kaen city right by Banglamphu market, run by husband-and-wife duo Narongwit Areemit and Jringjai Areemit.

“Khon Kaen people are ready to change and re-educate themselves,” Jringjai said by phone Tuesday. “We want to be the one that starts it.”

Related stories:

100+ Youth Ditch School For Climate Strike

Precious Plastic: Recycling Bangkok One Bottle Cap at a Time

How to Start Using Less Plastic in Bangkok Right Now